Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.33.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGB shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
TGB opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $681.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 2.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at $38,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
