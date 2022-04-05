Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGB shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

TGB opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $681.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at $38,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

