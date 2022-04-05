Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telenor ASA and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor ASA $12.83 billion 1.61 $177.98 million $0.13 113.70 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.70 -$520.82 million N/A N/A

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Risk and Volatility

Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 4.17, suggesting that its share price is 317% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telenor ASA and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor ASA 1.33% 5.05% 0.71% Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Telenor ASA and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor ASA 1 6 0 0 1.86 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telenor ASA presently has a consensus target price of $141.00, suggesting a potential upside of 853.99%. Given Telenor ASA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Telenor ASA is more favorable than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Summary

Telenor ASA beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telenor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units. The Norway, Sweden, and Denmark geographical segments include fixed services like telephoney, internet and TV, and leased lines. The Broadcast segment comprises Canada Digital DTH in the Nordics, broadcasting, and data communication services via satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission in Norway and Belgium. The Other Units segment consists global wholesale, digital services, and corporate functions. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Basic, and Cellular segments. The company was founded on February 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

