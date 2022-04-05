TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TIXT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,437 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,257 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,587,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,723 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,626,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,716 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,101,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,888 shares during the period. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TIXT opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

