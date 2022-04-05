TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.66

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.66 and traded as high as C$5.91. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.90, with a volume of 4,888 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on TeraGo from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.04 million and a P/E ratio of -7.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.66.

TeraGo ( TSE:TGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About TeraGo (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

