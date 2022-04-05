TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.66

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.66 and traded as high as C$5.91. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.90, with a volume of 4,888 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on TeraGo from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.04 million and a P/E ratio of -7.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.66.
About TeraGo (TSE:TGO)
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
See Also
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.