The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Bancorp worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 165.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,188,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after acquiring an additional 741,476 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 2,686.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 359,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 346,511 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 37.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 999,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 272,070 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,896,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bancorp by 1,912.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 177,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.30. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

