The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Beauty Health worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Beauty Health by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

Beauty Health stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 12.63. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

