The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.79

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and traded as low as $7.21. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 162,087 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,817.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

