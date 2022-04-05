The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.54

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and traded as low as $11.03. The Weir Group shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 17,506 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.38) to GBX 2,190 ($28.72) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.20) to GBX 2,160 ($28.33) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,628.25.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.