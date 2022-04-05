Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.79

Theratechnologies Inc (OTCMKTS:THERF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as low as $2.39. Theratechnologies shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 51,986 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.
Theratechnologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THERF)
