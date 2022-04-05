ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

TDUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.86 million and a P/E ratio of -5.99. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.55.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 24.78% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

