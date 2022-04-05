Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.30

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.30 and traded as high as $29.75. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 8,797 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TTP)
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
