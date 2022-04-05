Tristar Acquisition I Corp’s (NASDAQ:TRISU) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 12th

Tristar Acquisition I’s (NASDAQ:TRISU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 12th. Tristar Acquisition I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
NASDAQ TRISU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96.
