TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,746 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of TrueBlue worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 310.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 10.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.49. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $32.91.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.21 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. TrueBlue’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TrueBlue in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In related news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TrueBlue Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.