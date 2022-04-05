Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Trading 6.4% Higher

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 1,342 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 17.10 to 21.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

