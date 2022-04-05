Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.18

Shares of Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.18 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05). Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05), with a volume of 0 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.18. The company has a market cap of £1.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.82.

Ukrproduct Group

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

