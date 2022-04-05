Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

In other Utz Brands news, CFO Ajay Kataria acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 over the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 11.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Utz Brands by 3.4% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 0.64. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Utz Brands (Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.