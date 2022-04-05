Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.46

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.46 and traded as high as C$27.88. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$27.80, with a volume of 1,726,597 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VET. Scotiabank upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.75.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The company has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.99.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$765.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.2699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

About Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.