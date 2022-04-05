Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vicarious Surgical.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBOT. Piper Sandler cut Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $36,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,037 shares of company stock worth $172,242 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBOT opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Vicarious Surgical has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.