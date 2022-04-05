VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $60.20. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $60.14, with a volume of 2,028 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.85.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSF)
