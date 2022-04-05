VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $60.20. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $60.14, with a volume of 2,028 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSF. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,597,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

