Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.00

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and traded as high as $5.11. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 201,347 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.