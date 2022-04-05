Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.00

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and traded as high as $5.11. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 201,347 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 137,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 39,133 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

