VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will post $330,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $360,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics reported sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 2,465.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $260.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.99.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

