Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$19.92. Wajax shares last traded at C$19.80, with a volume of 93,020 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Wajax alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$426.31 million and a PE ratio of 8.18.

Wajax ( TSE:WJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$402.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wajax Co. will post 2.6600003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

About Wajax (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.