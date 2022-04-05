WANdisco (LON:WAND) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $316.75

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.75 ($4.15) and traded as low as GBX 289 ($3.79). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 293.25 ($3.85), with a volume of 661 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 293.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 316.75. The stock has a market cap of £175.77 million and a PE ratio of -5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.79.
About WANdisco (LON:WAND)
