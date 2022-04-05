Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BRT Apartments (BRT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BRT Apartments (NYSE: BRT):

3/31/2022 – BRT Apartments is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – BRT Apartments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

3/21/2022 – BRT Apartments was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

3/16/2022 – BRT Apartments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – BRT Apartments was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $447.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 90.82% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.86%.

In other BRT Apartments news, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $169,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

