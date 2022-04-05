Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ: LIFE):

4/2/2022 – aTyr Pharma was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2022 – aTyr Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

3/24/2022 – aTyr Pharma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2022 – aTyr Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

3/17/2022 – aTyr Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

3/16/2022 – aTyr Pharma was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.50.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at $2,359,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

