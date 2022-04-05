Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Park-Ohio (PKOH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ: PKOH) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2022 – Park-Ohio is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Park-Ohio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

3/17/2022 – Park-Ohio had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $15.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Park-Ohio was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/8/2022 – Park-Ohio was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $162.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.15. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 190,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

