Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Park-Ohio (PKOH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ: PKOH) in the last few weeks:
- 3/31/2022 – Park-Ohio is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – Park-Ohio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “
- 3/17/2022 – Park-Ohio had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $15.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2022 – Park-Ohio was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/8/2022 – Park-Ohio was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
NASDAQ PKOH opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $162.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.15. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $38.50.
Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 190,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
