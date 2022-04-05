Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UFP Technologies (UFPT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT) recently:

3/31/2022 – UFP Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – UFP Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

3/16/2022 – UFP Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/15/2022 – UFP Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

3/1/2022 – UFP Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $76.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.56 million, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

