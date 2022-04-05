Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UFP Technologies (UFPT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT) recently:
- 3/31/2022 – UFP Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – UFP Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.
- 3/16/2022 – UFP Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/15/2022 – UFP Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “
- 3/1/2022 – UFP Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “
Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $76.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.56 million, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.
UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.
UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.
