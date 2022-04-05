West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 16,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 11,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

West African Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFRSF)

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its key asset is the 90% owned Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso. The company also holds an agreement to acquire a 90% interest in the Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso.

