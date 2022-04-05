West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 16,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 11,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.
West African Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFRSF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West African Resources (WFRSF)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.