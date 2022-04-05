Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Trading Down 0.2%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,701.25 ($48.54) and last traded at GBX 3,713.67 ($48.70). 4,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 4,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,720 ($48.79).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,362.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,149.35. The firm has a market cap of £17.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

