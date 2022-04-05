Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.75

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 12684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Get Wound Management Technologies alerts:

Wound Management Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDM)

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wound Management Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wound Management Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.