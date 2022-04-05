Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.91 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) will report sales of $125.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.11 million to $126.60 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $113.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $550.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.36 million to $552.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $638.02 million, with estimates ranging from $618.11 million to $653.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $870.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford bought 8,135 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,988.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,813,000 after acquiring an additional 772,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 109.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after buying an additional 311,804 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,067,000 after buying an additional 81,542 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after buying an additional 54,981 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.