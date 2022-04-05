Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCOGet Rating) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year sales of $6.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $6.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

VSCO opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

In other news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $217,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.