Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) will announce $487.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $487.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $488.60 million. Beazer Homes USA posted sales of $549.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BZH shares. TheStreet downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,656 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 25,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,462,000 after purchasing an additional 47,922 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $494.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.04. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.