Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $487.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) will post $487.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $488.60 million and the lowest is $487.30 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $549.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BZH shares. TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 15.69. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $494.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,462,000 after purchasing an additional 47,922 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,549,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 233,913 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,217,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,269,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,409,000 after purchasing an additional 53,424 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

