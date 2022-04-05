Zacks: Brokerages Expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) to report $2.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 million. Curis posted sales of $2.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year sales of $10.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 million to $10.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.86 million, with estimates ranging from $10.69 million to $11.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. Curis has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $148.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607,753 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter worth $12,418,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Curis by 2,477.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,376 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Curis by 60.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,214,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Curis by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,054,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,914 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

