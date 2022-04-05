ZCL Composites (TSE:ZCL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ZCL Composites Inc. (TSE:ZCL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.00. ZCL Composites shares last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 53,615 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of C$305.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
About ZCL Composites (TSE:ZCL)
