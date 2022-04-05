Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

ZH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Zhihu in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zhihu by 947.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zhihu in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZH opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18. Zhihu has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zhihu will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

