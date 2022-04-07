$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Switch posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

SWCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter valued at $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Switch by 4,985.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after buying an additional 3,021,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Switch by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,766,000 after buying an additional 1,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 270.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after buying an additional 1,372,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Switch in the 4th quarter worth about $33,440,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWCH traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,437. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.20 and a beta of 0.74. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

