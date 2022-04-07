37,731 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Purchased by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 318,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 219,621 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.49. 423,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,515. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $52.22.

