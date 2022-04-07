Allegion plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

Allegion has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegion to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,844. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.07. Allegion has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Allegion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,206,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Allegion by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 441,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,477,000 after buying an additional 292,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allegion by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,655,000 after buying an additional 226,116 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allegion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

