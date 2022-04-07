Analysts Expect Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) will report $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Vale reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vale will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vale.

VALE has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

NYSE:VALE remained flat at $$20.48 during midday trading on Thursday. 23,753,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,059,777. Vale has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

