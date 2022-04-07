Badger DAO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14.72 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for $10.01 or 0.00022998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $125.53 million and $14.72 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

