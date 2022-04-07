Bell Bank Acquires 7,993 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 1.2% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bell Bank owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 37,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,296,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,712,200. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.56.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

