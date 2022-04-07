Bell Bank Acquires 8,236 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.18.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $128.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,269. The company has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

