Bell Bank Boosts Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bell Bank raised its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Amedisys by 365.4% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 605 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Amedisys by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded up $3.46 on Thursday, hitting $167.21. The company had a trading volume of 313,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,339. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $292.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.56.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

