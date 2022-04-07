Bell Bank Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bell Bank increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.11.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,560. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $167.37 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.71 and a 200 day moving average of $207.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.39%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

