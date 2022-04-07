Bell Bank Buys 32,361 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,361 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 64,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 252,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14,674.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 960,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,482,000 after purchasing an additional 953,997 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $40.31. 7,942,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,452,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

