Bell Bank Grows Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bell Bank increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,579 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,101 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline makes up approximately 0.7% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,415,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,217. The firm has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

