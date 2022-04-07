Bell Bank Has $1.83 Million Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter worth about $437,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in HEICO by 3.9% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 24,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 14.5% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 175,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 22,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 727,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,923,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.18. The stock had a trading volume of 491,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,465. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $122.94 and a 52 week high of $159.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.13.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $2,504,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,956,109 in the last quarter. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

