Bell Bank Has $133.36 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bell Bank reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,559 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 15.2% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bell Bank owned about 0.06% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $133,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $354.10. The company had a trading volume of 63,594,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,226,359. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $316.00 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $349.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

